Tommyann Huffman-Szretter Obituary
Tommyann Huffman-Szretter

Bremerton - Tommyann Huffman-Szretter, 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family October 7th, 2019 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, WA. She was preceded in death by both parents Landon and Lois Huffman and her son Michael Ward. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 40 years Paul Szretter, her daughter Tammy Lewis, grandchildren Shawn Ward, Amaris Doolittle, Ryan Zurbano, Terry Ward, Vic Zurbano Jr. and Cameron Grant as well as seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Landon, four nephews and her loyal Springer Spaniel Shiloh.

Tommyann was born November 17th, 1945 in San Diego, CA. She was part of a career Navy family that settled in Bremerton in the mid-1950s. She graduated from East High School. She worked as a hair stylist, bartender and Government Contractor for Hughes Aircraft, Vitro, Marconi and BAE Systems as a graphics artist. Her creativity in producing presentations was well known.

She always had a love for her family. She was very proud of her daughter Tammy who raised four children on her own and put herself through college to embark into the medical field, they were mother and daughter forever. That love continued after her own children had left home with their oldest grandson Shawn coming to live with them for six years. She was very proud of the life and family he made for himself with Heidi and their son Tristan and they remained best friends often talking for hours.

Her pets were true family members as well, and she demonstrated a lifelong kindness to animals who needed more love in their lives. She either rescued them or they found her knowing they would have a great home.

Her and Paul enjoyed traveling and skiing in many areas. Most recently she enjoyed traveling in the Sprinter van Paul converted to an adventure vehicle. They traveled to many national parks to observe the animals and see the sights.

Happy Birthday. You are missed very much.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
