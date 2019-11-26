Resources
Tosha Lee Sanders, age 37, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, surrounded by loved ones.

Tosha was born on May 13, 1982 to Ronald and Terri Gorman, in Washington Hospital in Fremont, CA. After graduating from Bremerton High School in 2000, she went on to marry her high school sweetheart in 2001 and had two sons in the next two years. She happily devoted her life to her family as a stay at home mom. Whenever she could, she loved to spend time hiking, camping, and fishing. Her dream, after her boys graduate and have lives of their own, was to open a bakery with her mother and sister, where she could spend her days baking custom creations and pursuing her passion. Above all, she was a loving, upbeat woman who left an imprint on more lives than she realized.

Tosha fought courageously in her battle with Ovarian and Endometrial Cancer and refused to let it be what defined her. Her saucy, bold personality never wavered, and is something that she will always be remembered for.

Tosha is survived by her husband, David, and their two sons, Christopher and Trent. She will also be missed by her parents, siblings, and her niece and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the West Side Improvement Club at 1:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
