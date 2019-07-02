Resources
Kitsap - Tracy Katherine Johnson passed away at Harrison Medical Center on June 28, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born September 19, 1950 in Twentynine Palms, CA to Francis (Johnny) and Carlin (Moore) Johnson. She grew up in CA, CT and AZ, attended boarding school in UT after her parents' deaths, and lived as an adult in CT, AZ, WA and OH. She returned to Kitsap County in 2016, where she had previously lived from 1981-2000. She worked primarily in the insurance industry, earning numerous awards, including Allstate's Life Specialist of the Year for WA in 1993.

Surviving family includes her husband, Roger Panning of Bremerton, her daughter, Tara of Milford, OH, Tara's children, Becca (Jacob), Jacob and Sam, and her brother Timothy of Phoenix. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families, as well as cousins, aunts, uncles, stepfamily members and in-laws. Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters Chris and Jennifer.

There will be no service at her request. If you'd like to make a gift in her memory, please consider a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, National Alliance on Mental Illness , Breast Cancer Research Foundation or .
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 2, 2019
