Travis Elroy Sulzer
Travis passed away 25 Feb 2020 from natural causes. Born 13 June 1919 in his Grandma's split log cabin, Travis lived there at different times while growing up. Early on he developed an interest in radios, building his 1st one while in high school. The family moved to Louisiana after his graduation in 1938. Travis served in the Civilian Conservation Corp 1939-1940 as a radio operator & assistant leader.
In 1940 he married Mavis Chellette & had 6 children. Daughter Barbara & son Douglas predeceased him. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1942 where Travis went to Army Field Radio, Fighter Control & Radar Schools. His 3 brothers had enlisted in the Navy & in 1944 he joined the Navy & spent his service time in Gulfport, MS as an electronics/radar instructor. After the war, the family moved to Tallulah, LA. He opened a radio & refrigeration shop, later adding tv repair. He hired on with Philco in 1950, moving to Olympia, WA as a tech rep working at Fort Lewis before being transferred to the Presidio in San Francisco.
Divorced, he joined Westinghouse in 1957, working in Alaska on the White Alice Project, (communications system for military & commercial subscribers). He met & married Doris Bennison, raising her 3 sons. At the end of 2 years, he moved to Tacoma, WA & bought a Texaco station, later adding an automotive center & more service stations. Doris predeceased him in 1977 & he married Lois Dodge. She had 3 children. Hillhaven hired Travis as their physical plant engineer for their nationwide nursing homes. He was forced into retirement at 70. Never idle he bought the Cowlitz Motel, Toledo, WA, adding an RV park. They moved to Brookings, OR before Lois' death in 2002.
Travis married Betty Durham in 2004. She had 3 children.
Travis is survived by Betty, sons Dave & Jim, daughters Nancy & Bev, step-sons Pete, Bill, Dick, Ken & Dave, step-daughters Kathy, Susan, Cherie & Lynda, numerous grandchildren, great & 2x great-grandchildren. The family chose to have Travis interred without services but will have a Celebration of Life later.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020