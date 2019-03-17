|
Trent R. Snyder
Bremerton, WA
Trent R. Snyder, age 28, of Bremerton, Washington passed from this life on February 22, 2019. Born on May 7, 1990, Trent was preceded in death by his grandfather Terrance R. Snyder. In addition to his parents, Misty Wanner (Rocheleau) and Thomas R. Snyder, he is survived by his daughter, Malia Carper; sisters, Meagan Snyder and Sydney Snyder; and grandparents, Wally and Sunny Rocheleau and John and Kathleen Quairoli. Also surviving Trent are his stepparents, Jim Wanner, Helene Ebright, and Kelly Nelson; stepsisters, Morgan McDonnell, Kelsey Shay and Alicia Wanner; and stepbrothers Devin Shay and Andrew Wanner; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His Nephews, Jaxon and Kasen will forever miss their Uncle "No No!"
Trent's favorite thing in life was spending time with his precious princess, Malia.
A memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Course, 2485 McWilliams Road, Bremerton, WA. Please wear your favorite team jersey.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 17, 2019