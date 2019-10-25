|
Tyler Charles Burnette
January 15, 1986 - September 25, 2019
Tyler was born and raised in Bremerton. He attended Esquire Hills Elementary, Fairview Junior High and North Kitsap H.S.
He worked in construction, doing concrete and roofing. He moved to Las Vegas in 2017. It was there he was a victim of a hit/run driver.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Charleen Burnette; his brother and sister in law, Ben and Melinda Burnette; his nephew and niece, Evan and Lillian Burnette along with numerous family members in Chicago and California.
Join us in Celebrating Tyler's Life on Saturday, November 2 3-6pm at the Elks Club 4131 Pine Rd in Bremerton.
In lieu of flowers - make a donation to Bremerton Foodline.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019