Ursula Geiger
Port Orchard, WA - Ursula Geiger, 82, of Port Orchard WA, passed away on September 7, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.
Ursula was born on December 31, 1937 in Bonn, Germany, and grew up near Cologne in the town of Pullheim. Her mother Lore was a seamstress and homemaker; her father Friederich (Fritz) Schmitz worked for the railroad. She grew up during the difficult times of WWII and post-war Germany. After high school she worked in an architect's office before moving to Port Orchard to live with her older sister Inge Hodge Sederberg. Ursula intended to work in the US long enough to help her parents with travel costs to visit and see their grandchildren; they made their visit but Ursula stayed in Port Orchard.
Ursula worked as a teller at the Kitsap County Bank in Port Orchard, where she met and later married Robert Geiger, owner of the Geiger Rexall Drug Store. They had three children together, Carol, Brian, and Steven. Ursula was a homemaker for several years until she began working at the drug store. She did the bookkeeping and ran the post office substation for many years, becoming a downtown fixture and well known in the community.
Ursula and Bob retired and closed the store in 2009 after 52 years in business. She enjoyed her later years with her family, hosting holiday dinners as long as she was able. Ursula loved her children and grandchildren deeply, always providing support. She was a long-time contributor to charitable causes for hunger relief, wildlife conservation, and Special Olympics
.
Ursula was preceded in death by her sister Inge Sederberg of Port Orchard and brother Wolfgang Schmitz of Victoria BC. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 61 years; daughter Carol Nelson (Larry); sons Brian and Steven Geiger; and grandchildren Bailey Nelson Boynton (Kyle) and Cole Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to South Kitsap Helpline and South Kitsap Special Olympics
.
A memorial will be announced when current restrictions are relaxed.