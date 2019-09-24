Resources
Vera Susan (Scafe) McDonald

Orlando, FL - Born 9/5/1939 in Spokane, WA, went to be with the lord on 9/10/19 with her family by her side in Orlando, FL. Sue was the youngest of 5 children, graduated from East High School in Bremerton, WA, class of 1957. She moved to Orlando, FL in 1967 with her husband Jerry Higgins. During her vibrant life, she got to travel the world, loved spending time at the beaches of Florida, was active in her churches, and will be remembered by the color purple. She is survived by her daughter Nicci Soucy, St. Augustine, FL; son Ed Higgins, Orlando, FL; son Bill Higgins, Winter Park, FL; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Cremation services by Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives at All Faiths, Orlando, FL
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
