Vernon L. Stevens
Poulsbo - Vernon L. Stevens, 87, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 in Poulsbo, Washington.
Vernon was born in 1931 in Carlsborg, Washington to Nema and Valley Stevens. He graduated from North Kitsap High School in 1949 and served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. After he completed his tour in the Air Force he returned to the North Kitsap area where he met the love of his life, Sharon. The two were married in the 1955 and made their home in Suquamish, Washington, where they raised their two daughters.
Vernon was employed as a logger before taking a job as a welder at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He retired from PSNS after 29 years and was well thought of and respected by his crew. He enjoyed playing baseball in high school and played slow pitch and was a member of a local bowling league for many years. He enjoyed watching and discussing sports with his grandchildren and sons-in-law. Vernon was part of the Suquamish Volunteer Fire Department where served as Chief for a time. He was an Elder of the Jamestown S'Klallam tribe.
Vernon was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. His family was his source of joy. After retiring from PSNS, he happily became "Papa" and daycare provider (with help from "Nana") for each of his grandchildren. The time he spent caring for Dylan, Josh and Megan brought him much happiness and created special memories for each grandchild. His influence on their lives is a testament to his memory.
Vernon was always willing to serve his family, neighbors and community. He taught everyone around him the value of a good work ethic and the importance of serving those around us by the way he lived his life. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon, daughters Valerie Ford (husband Steve) and Sheila Marcelino (husband James) and grandchildren Dylan Jarvis (wife Madeline), Joshua Ford and Megan Jarvis. He is also survived by his siblings: Lila Berg, Melba Vinson, Linda Cooper, Ernie Johnson, Jerry Nordberg, Elva Shipley, Delbert Nordberg and Karla Rogers. Vernon was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Clifford Johnson and Einar Nordberg.
The family would like to thank the people at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, UW Medical Center and Martha & Mary for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Honoring Vernon's wishes, no memorial service will be held.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019