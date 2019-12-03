Resources
Poulsbo - Vicenta "Vennie" Espiritu, 96, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on November 26, 2019. Vennie was born on July 26, 1923 in Lucban, Quezon,Philippines. Vennie was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Espiritu and daughter, Ida. In her spare time, Vennie enjoyed bus rides and shopping. Vennie's memory will live on with her son, Tony; daughters, Rosalita, Margarita, Anna (Barry), Priscilla (Atoy), Gina (Mike), and Gigi (Manny); grandchildren, Bubut, Mylene, Marisol, Rohama, Ali, Jaffar, Kevin, Calvin, Keysi, Pocholo, Joan, Paulo, Patrick, Katherine, Michael, Billy, Kristian, Kristin, JR and numerous great grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bremerton on Friday, 6 December at 11:00 am. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
