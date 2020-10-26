Vicki Lynn Johnstone
Vicki Lynn Johnstone passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Bremerton, Washington.
Vicki was born on February 14, 1947 in Yakima, Washington. Her family relocated to Bremerton when she was a child and Vicki grew up there and graduated from East High in 1964. Later that year she welcomed her only daughter, Gina. Vicki moved to Connecticut in 1976 where she began her journey of recovery and earned her degree in Addiction Studies from Mohegan Community College. She provided treatment services to many in the Connecticut community including the Natchaugh Psychiatric Hospital, Navy Alcohol Safety Program and a Community Incarceration Reentry Program.
Vicki returned to Bremerton in 1988 with her husband BJ. Here she opened an outpatient treatment agency with two partners called The Right Choice Counseling Service. Vicki shared her clinical knowledge along with her recovery journey of strength and hope with all of those who sought services. In addition, Vicki mentored and trained interns in developing their own clinical skills. Vicki went on to provide these services for the Kitsap County community for over 30 years. One of the highlights of her career was when she welcomed her daughter, Gina as a partner and they were able to run the business together.
Vicki was spiritual in her belief of working a program of recovery for more than 44 years, a feminist in action by fighting for equality, holding up and supporting those marginalized by gender, race and/or disability.
She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, traveling the world, watching movies and playing slots at the casinos.
Vicki was preceded in death by her husband Robert (BJ) Johnstone, father Ernest Allen, mother Ola Allen, and brothers Gary and David Allen.
Vicki is survived by her daughter Gina Dick (Kevin Sr.) of Bremerton, granddaughter Jaime Smith (Donovan) of Ellensburg, grandson Kevin Dick Jr. (Sally) of Silverdale, brother Carl Allen (Paula) of Eugene, Oregon, brother Gordon Allen (Terri) of Bremerton, and her four great granddaughters Ella, Brooklyn, Nataliah and Britney. She is also survived by many family members she loved and enjoyed.
Vicki has left footprints of kindness, courage, compassion and love. She will be missed every day.
Vicki will be interned at Miller Woodlawn in the Spring 2021 and will be announced at that time but those wishing may visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
to leave messages for the family.