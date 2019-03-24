Resources
Violet LuEtta Wagner

Violet LuEtta Wagner

Bremerton, WA

Violet, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many people passed away on March 13, 2019. She lived a wonderful and productive life and is survived by her sons, James (Melissa), Daniel (Christine) and Douglas (Myrna) Wagner and her daughter Judy (Thomas) Parks; as well as seven grandsons and two granddaughters, 15 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren. Her husband Ronald of 62 years preceded her in death in 2005, and her daughter Krisi Wagner in 2010, Violet will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the staff at Later Years Two in Silverdale, for all of their support during our time of need. A private service will be held at a later date through Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
