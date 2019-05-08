|
Virginia F. Bennett
Graham - February 8, 1926 - April 26, 2019
She was raised by her grandparents in a log cabin in Graham, Washington. One of 7 children, her family linage goes back to the 1850's at Fort Nisqually. In 1946 she married Donald Bennett, they lived in Bremerton for 56 years, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by 4 sons and daughter in laws: Irwin & Judy Bennett, Brett & Joleen Bennett, Gordon & Margie Bennett, and Donald & Katherine Bennett. Also, Virginia is survived by 2 brothers, Charles Ross and Don Moyer; and one sister, Gloria Nerhiem. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Virginia worked at a seasonal Christmas tree farm for 25 years, as well as working for the school district as a cook. Boy Scouts, Camera club, travel, working at the local pea patch, the lake cabin and working on the farm filled up her busy schedule.
Services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave S, Des Moines, WA. Followed by 1:15 pm graveside services at Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, WA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer Foundation, World Wildlife Fund or an animal shelter.
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2019