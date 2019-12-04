|
Virginia Finneman 81, passed away on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her five children and her eldest grandson. Her passing from a massive stroke was peaceful, filled with laughter, tears, music and love. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Larry Finneman, stepson Todd Finneman, sister Edith Michaelson, and brother Robert Eigner. She leaves behind a sister Gretchen Cowherd; brother Michael Eigner (Heidi); brother Patrick Eigner; five children--Stephen Minoza (Lucinda); Theresa Dreaney (John); Laurie Maas (Todd); Christopher Minoza (Rachelle Wilde); Patricia Minoza; three stepchildren--Tonnee Gaffney (Pete), Tamara Schaefer (Lee), Tony Finneman (Connie), ten grandchildren--Misty Wagers, Christopher and Robin Minoza, Justin, Daniel, Matthew and Riley Dreaney, Nina and Spencer Maas, and Jennifer Minoza; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was born in Bremerton on January 6, 1938, and attended Bremerton High School and Olympic College. After raising her children, she spent 25 years as an LPN, enjoyed reading, cooking, friends and travel, but her passion was her grandchildren. Virginia, affectionately known as "Nana", was their source of unconditional love, encouragement and support throughout their lives. Virginia lived with her daughter Theresa for the past eight years and stayed with daughters Laurie and Patricia often.
Nana will be missed and remembered with deep sadness. Every year at this time we drove around to see the Christmas lights and sing carols. This year we will sing without her, but she will joyfully and gratefully be present in our hearts. Please enjoy this holiday season and join us in the new year to remember Virginia. A celebration of her life is being planned; details will be posted on the Tuell-Mckee Funeral Home website.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019