Virginia was born on November 17, 1932, in Findlay, Ohio, to Martha L. Eckstrom (née Hanson) and Earl E. Eckstrom. She died on August 12, 2019, in Bremerton, Washington.
Virginia's father's career took the family to Loveland, Colorado, where she attended kindergarten. The next move was to Seattle. Soon her aunt, Esther Hanson, joined the family and was an "extra mom" to Virginia and her brother. Virginia graduated from Ballard High School and received her degree from the University of Washington with a double major in education and home economics.
After college, she worked as a home economist and taught high school classes in the North Kitsap School District.
One lucky day mutual friends introduced her to her future husband, H. Duwain "Duey" McBride. Duey had a test for a potential mate—could she get a boat safely through the Ballard Locks? Thanks to previous trips through the locks with her dad, Virginia passed with flying colors. Before long they were engaged. Boating remained an important activity with family and friends throughout their 61 years of marriage.
They made their first home in North Seattle, where Duey was working as a pharmacist. In another bit of luck, Duey got a tip about an opportunity to open his own drugstore in Bremerton. So with a toddler and an infant and no local connections, they sold their Seattle home, moved to Bremerton in 1961, and opened McBride's Westgate Pharmacy.
Bremerton welcomed them with open arms. They quickly made friends that lasted a lifetime. Another lucky tip led them to their home on Oyster Bay, where they raised their three children and later hosted visits from their grandchildren.
Although a novice in the retail business, Virginia quickly got up to speed, setting up the drugstore's gift department. After a few years, the gift and card department evolved into McBride's Hallmark Shops. Virginia and Duey sold the drugstore, expanded the gift business, and had many years of success as local business owners. They were equal partners in business as well as life. Virginia had little patience for salesmen and vendors who asked to "speak to her husband."
Virginia is a testament to the miracles of modern medicine. She had many extra bonus years of good health thanks to advances in medical science and access to great healthcare.
Virginia was involved in many civic, community, and charitable activities. She helped raise funds for Harrison Hospital, served on the boards of Kitsap Land Trust and the Kitsap Historical Society, set up a scholarship fund with the Olympic College Foundation, and was involved with church, just to name a few. PEO, an organization the supports education for women, had a special place in her heart.
Virginia and Duey expanded their horizons with travel, exploring interesting and exotic places with good friends. They were some of Rick Steve's early customers and subscribed to his philosophy that travel gives a broader perspective.
Virginia was predeceased by her parents and Aunt Esther, her brother Earl E. Eckstrom, Jr., and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Melinda McBride, of Shoreline, WA; son Scott McBride and daughter-in-law Stacy Ryan, of Bremerton, WA; son Todd McBride, of Bakersfield, CA; grandson Ryan McBride and granddaughter-in-law Mackenzie McBride, of Chubbuck, ID; granddaughter Hayley McBride, of Fresno, CA; and mother of her grandchildren Rhonda McBride, of Bakersfield, CA. She is also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, special cousins, and many lifelong friends.
Virginia's life will be celebrated with a service at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, at Summit Avenue Presbyterian Church, Bremerton, WA.
Donations in her memory may be made to PEO Chapter CG Scholarship Fund, c/o Louise Cramer, 1171 NW Shorebird Ln, Bremerton, WA 98312, or any charity that honors her spirit.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 21, 2019