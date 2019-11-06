Resources
Virginia Lee (Ginger) Horner

Virginia Lee (Ginger) Horner Obituary
Virginia (Ginger) Lee Horner

Virginia (Ginger) Lee Horner has left this life for the next, she passed on October 17th, after a long struggle with her health.

Daughter of Jack and Patricia Keifert born on February 25, 1953. Ginger is preceded in death by her husband Gerry.

She worked many years for the North Kitsap School District. Ginger was the oldest of eight children she is survived by her Mom, daughter Liane, four sister's and two brothers.

She was loved and will be missed greatly. Rest in peace sweet Ginger.

An informal gathering will be held at Patricia and Gigi Keifert's house on November 17th at 2:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
