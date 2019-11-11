Services
Virginia M. Olson

Virginia M. Olson, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on November 4, 2019, at 94. A triplet, she and her two brothers were born on February 4, 1925, in Reedsport, Oregon to Oscar and Bertha (Walker) Lee. The family settled in Cottage Grove, Oregon, where she spent most of her childhood, until they moved in 1941 to Bremerton, WA. She graduated from Bremerton High School in 1942. She joined the rest of the family working in the Naval Shipyard to support the war effort during World War II, working part time even during her senior year.

Virginia married Jerome (Jerry) Olson, the son of their new Bremerton neighbors, Helmer and Olga Olson, after he returned from military service in Europe. They raised three daughters and built their dream waterfront home on Chico Way. Virginia worked much of her career at the Bremerton Housing Authority, retiring in 1983, as Manager of Senior Housing.

In retirement, Virginia pursued interests in gardening, becoming a Master Gardener and was active in her church circle at Silverdale Lutheran. She enjoyed traveling. She and Jerry visited places he had served in Europe, and many places in the United States before his death in 1990. In widowhood, she continued traveling to Europe and Japan. Her last trip, in 2008, was to attend her granddaughter, Jennifer's, wedding in Paris.

She is survived by her three daughters, Paula Smith (Ted), Janet Olson, Christine Mutchler (Christopher), Grandchildren Theodore Smith (Brynn Felix), Jennifer Sipila (Gregory Marquet), Colin Smith (Elaine Smith), Elizabeth Olson, Great Grandchildren, Kincaid Smith and Thomas Felix, her many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Her legacy of curiosity and adventure, her interest in gardening, books, theater, and fashion, lives on in her children and grandchildren.

Viewing

1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Friday November 15, 2018

Miller Woodlawn Cemetery

5505 Kitsap Way

Bremerton, WA 98312

Celebration of Life

2:00 p.m.

Saturday November 16, 2019

St. John United Lutheran Church

5515 Phinney Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Light refreshments after service

Burial

2:00 p.m.

Monday November 18, 2019

Miller Woodlawn Cemetery

5505 Kitsap Way

Bremerton, WA 98312
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
