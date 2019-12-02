|
|
Vivian H. Adkins
Vivian Hazel Adkins, 86, died November 20, 2019, at Bellevue after suffering a stroke. Born to Ernest and A. Lillian (Taylor) George of Bremerton, she grew up in nearby Illahee and graduated from Bremerton High School in 1951. After modeling in Los Angeles and New York City, Vivian returned to the Puget Sound area, where she worked as an engineering draftsman, and rekindled a relationship with Ron Adkins, whom she married in 1953. Together, they had two daughters, Tracy and Cynthia.
The family moved to Pullman, where Vivian continued drafting at WSU, and supported Ron's endeavors as a professor and founding member of the WWAMI program. Vivian relished life on the Palouse. She deeply loved and nurtured her children, along with countless family pets. Her kind, giving nature transcended family ties - she was a born helper who cared deeply for friends and neighbors, as well as patients of her long-time employer and friend, Dr. Kenneth Sato.
Divorced from Ron, Vivian moved to Seattle, living and working near Green Lake. Retirement took her back to the Palouse, then to Medina. She lit up rooms with her smile, and never lost her zest for fun, her gift for story-telling, her penchant for laughter or her desire to be of service.
Vivian is survived by her daughters, Tracy (husband Jim Browitt) of Lewiston and Cindy of Medina; and her former in-laws, Lorraine and James Robert (Bob) Harmon of Kennebunk, Gary Adkins (Terri) of Bremerton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. George (Felicia Zapatka) of Southworth.
At her request, there will be no service. Vivian suggests donations to UW's Willed Body Program or MEOW Cat Rescue. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at www.vivianadkins.info
