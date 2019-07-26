|
Waloha Spencer
Silverdale - July 2, 1915 to July 21, 2019
Waloha Spencer, 104, passed away peacefully at her Silverdale home on July 21, 2019. She had been a resident of Kitsap County for 94 years.
Waloha was born on July 2, 1915 to Jacob and Iona Huckins in Bainbridge Island, WA. Her father worked as a tug boat engine mechanic and their first home was a floating house on Eagle Harbor. The family soon moved to Seattle, and then at age 10 she moved to Bremerton where she grew up on Marine Drive. Waloha frequently shared many wonderful memories of swimming and playing on the beach during those years.
Waloha graduated from Bremerton High School in 1933 where she met her future husband Ray Spencer. They were married on June 25, 1936 in Bremerton. After graduation Waloha worked at the Woolworth and Sears stores in downtown Bremerton, and later was employed at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard during World War II. In 1948 Waloha and Ray welcomed their first and only child, Rick, to the family. In 1964 Waloha returned to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard where she worked in the Supply Department until her retirement in 1974.
During their retirement years, Waloha and Ray enjoyed square dancing, ballroom dancing, golfing, bowling, and RVing. Lake Chelan and Mesa, AZ were two of their favorite destinations. In later years, Waloha spent her time gardening, reading, watching classic old movies, and taking care of her two Pekinese dogs, Sumo and Mojo.
Waloha will forever be remembered as a wise, strong, and independent woman who always spoke her mind. She loved her family very much and was always there to support and encourage them. She was especially proud of her twin great-granddaughters, and eagerly looked forward to their visits.
Waloha is survived by her son Rick Spencer of Poulsbo: grandson Chris Spencer (Maranda) of Bremerton; granddaughter Tiffany Spencer of Gig Harbor; great-granddaughters Arianna and Cassandra of Bremerton; and cousin John Rose (Mamie) of Lynden, WA. Her husband Ray Spencer passed away in 2003 after 67 years of marriage.
Waloha was passionate supporter of animal welfare causes. Memorial donations may be made to the Kitsap Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 26, 2019