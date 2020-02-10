|
Walter L. Collins
Bremerton - Walter L. Collins, 76, of Bremerton, passed away on February 5th. Born on July 31, 1943 to Walter and Helen (Taggart) Collins in Wallace, ID, Walt went on to serve in the US Army from 1962-1965 during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable service, Walt worked for a time as a mechanic at Boeing. He moved to Bremerton, and for two years, worked at Public Works. He then worked the next 35 years as manager at McNeils Chevron Station. Walt was a 40 year member of the , a life member of , member of Masons Lodge #206, a long time member of Cooties, and an honorary member of the Military Order of the Cooties. Many things were important to Walt who was active in his community as a volunteer for the KCR Youth Program, presenting the wreath at the grave of the unknown soldier during Memorial Day services held at Ivy Green Cemetery, and reading the names of fallen Vietnam Veterans from the traveling memorial wall when it was brought to Bremerton. Walt is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jim. Walt's memory will live on with his sister, Juanita Paulson. A memorial service will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, February 12th at 1:00pm. Inurnment will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels at http://www.mealsonwheelskitsap.org/donate.html or a . An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020