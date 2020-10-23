Walter Lloyd McDonald
Poulsbo - Walter Lloyd McDonald, 92, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born on April 5, 1928 in Grand Island, NE to Alphonso Burch and Jessie Pearl (McLane) McDonald, Walter was the youngest of eleven children. A graduate of Fruitland High School of Fruitland, ID in 1946, Walter went on to serve honorably from 1947-1950 in the US Air Force and from 1950-1952 in the US Army. He married Phyllis Joan Chandler on November 1, 1952. After leaving active service in the US Army, Walter began work at the Keyport Naval Torpedo Station and retired in 1983. Walter enjoyed coaching and umpiring baseball and basketball. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter, Retha McDonald. Walter's memory will live on with his loving wife of 74 years, Phyllis; son, Richard (Jenny) McDonald; daughters, April (Steve) Mydske and Terri Wilkins (Kevin Wallace); Haeli (Jason) Jamora and 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com