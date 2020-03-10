|
Wanda Clarice McCormick
Wanda Clarice McCormick passed away March 1, 2020 at the age 67. She was born Dec 4, 1952 to Alan Harley Robinson and Harriet Martens Robinson in Bremerton, WA. She is survived by her mother, Harriet, brother, Harley, and her younger sister, Constance Peterson. She was preceded in death by her father, and sister Julie. She graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1971. Wanda was hired at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as a Secretary for Shop 56 (pipefitters) in 1979 where she met her future husband, Wilmar McCormick. They were married March 22, 1983. She also worked as an Engineering Technician Trainee in the SMARSE Division from which she retired in 1984 due to her type 1 Diabetes disability. She later went to work part time in the Fine Jewelry Dept. at the Bon Marche. She retired at that location after 31 years in 2015. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00pm at Peninsula Bible Fellowship Church, 9590 Radcliff Ave NE Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020