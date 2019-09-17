|
|
Warren A. Norman, Jr. ("Norm")
Bremerton - Warren A. Norman, Jr. ("Norm"), 30 years retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander, 20 years retired Electronics Professor at Bremerton's Olympic College, and loving husband of Helene (Economou) Norman for 60 years, died at home at the age of 88 on August 25, 2019. Born in 1930 at Cape Girardeau, MO, by age 13 he'd built his first ham radio on his family farm in Quitman, GA. In 1948, Norm joined the Navy's Electronics Program; in 1962, he earned his BS at Purdue University in Lafayette, IN via the highly selective Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program (NESEP). Serving in Panama, the UK, and Africa, after Vietnam he earned his MS in 1970 at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. After military retirement in 1978, Norm taught for Bremerton Shipyard's Olympic College Apprenticeship Program, retiring in 1998.
Norm rose from delinquent teenager through Chief Petty Officer to Commissioned Officer; he retired at the Pentagon and went on to teach and inspire future generations. His interests included ham radio, flying and RV'ing. Intelligent, capable, with an earthy sense of humor; he was a Southern gentleman who cherished his family. He is survived by his wife Helene; children Susan, Judy, and twins Michael Warren and David Aubrey; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
We will celebrate Norm's life at 2 pm on Sept. 22, 2019 at the Brownsville United Methodist Church, 8811 Illahee Rd. NE, Bremerton, WA 98311.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 17, 2019