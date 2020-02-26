|
|
Warren Babbitt Lewis
Seabeck - Warren Babbitt Lewis, 85, of Seabeck, Washington passed away on February 21, 2020 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, surrounded by family and love.
Warren was born in Bremerton on March 2, 1934 to W.O. "Bill" and Henrietta Lewis. He grew up in Crosby on his pioneer grandfather's homestead established in 1881. After graduating from Central Kitsap High School, he joined the Navy and served as a Seabee in the South Pacific during the end of the Korean War. After returning home, he attended Olympic College as an art major and spent 20 years as a graphic artist in the commercial printing industry. By combining his talents as both an artist and carpenter, he designed and built his own home in Seabeck where he lived the rest of his life.
Warren met the love of his life in Bremerton and spent 60 wonderful years together with his wife Shairon. As a role model and teacher for his three sons, he took pride in his work ethic and always willing to help out friends, family, and neighbors. He will always be remembered for his warm, welcoming, and outgoing manner along with his laughter and marvelous story telling.
Warren enjoyed the outdoors and liked fishing, boating, and spending time at his family's cabin on Hood Canal. He also loved jazz music and taught himself to play piano, establishing himself as a local favorite at the Whiskey Creek Steakhouse in Keyport for many years in retirement. As a war veteran, he was active in the VFW in Bremerton where he served in many different leadership and board roles, including Post Commander.
Warren is survived by his wife Shairon and his older sister Gwen Sulonen along with his son Mike and wife Traci, his son Doug and wife Suzanne, his son Jeff and wife Tina, his grandsons T.J., Kyle and wife Beth, Sean, Alex, Damon, and great-grandson Gabriel Warren Lewis.
A remembrance service will be held on Saturday March 7th beginning at 2:00 at the VFW on 190 Dora Avenue in Bremerton, followed by a celebration of life for Warren's family and friends.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020