Warren Richard Jones



Warren Richard Jones was born prematurely to Adelbert and Wilhelmina Jones in Kenton, Ohio, on March 14, 1921. He was one of four boys, and the family struggled after his father's early death from a farm accident. He attended the Ohio State University and the University of Chicago. After serving in the U.S. Navy in WWII and again after the war, he was graduated from the University of Chicago in 1951 with both B.S. and M.D. degrees. He completed his medical internship, surgical residency, and flight surgeon training in the Navy and served on special assignments both at sea and overseas, including on Marine bases, carrier duty, and rescue missions with the Coast Guard in Alaska. He was stationed aboard carriers, a seaplane tender, and a cruiser and served overseas in Iceland, Greece, and Italy (as the 6th Fleet Medical Officer). He retired in Italy in 1974 with the rank of Captain (MC) USN.



Staying in Naples, he pursued an art education at the Academia d'Bella Arte for training in painting and sculpture. A year later, he moved to Bremerton, Washington and studied art for several years at Kitsap College, the University of Washington, and in Avignon, France. In 1978, he took over the medical practice of a retiring doctor in Bremerton, Washington. In 1989 he moved with his family to Beaufort, South Carolina, and continued his medical practice until 1996 when he retired and moved back west, living in Hayward, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and then in the Seattle area. He continued to study and paint and sculpt his entire life, and his work decorates the homes of his family across the United States.



Over nearly 100 years of a rich life around the world, Dick was married several times (to Mary Louise Roebuck, Helen Louise Renstrom, Charlotte Howard, and Esther Lisa Gudnadottir) and had several children (Morgan, Fred, Myna Lee, and Joe) and stepchildren (Harry, Howard, and Sydney). He will be missed by his surviving family and his dear friend and companion Genette Lurus.









