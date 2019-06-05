|
Wauna Rose Russell (Moriarty)
Bremerton, WA - Wauna Rose Russell (Moriarty) passed away peacefully on January 24th, 2019 in Bremerton, WA at 92 years old. She is survived by her dear younger brother, Bruce Moriarty. Wauna will be remembered as a nurturing mother to Paul, JoAnn, and Patrick; loving grandmother to Scott, Susan, Sarah, Heidi, Lesley-Ann, Matthew, and Alexandra; and proud great-grandmother to Lucy, Zella, Tommy, Brandon, Helen, Luke, and Meghan. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Russell, to whom she was devotedly married for more than 70 years.
Wauna was born on November 2nd, 1926 to John (Ivan) and Lucy Moriarty in Bremerton, WA. She was extremely active and social growing up, spending her time exploring as a member of Camp Fire Girls, playing violin, and working at the Charleston Baptist Church. As a cheerful and active volunteer in the YMCA and USO, she graduated from Bremerton High School in 1945 and worked as a secretary for Sears, where she met and married Ken, starting their adventure. They happily lived in and maintained the Neptune Theater for three years with their two children, Paul and JoAnn. The family moved to and from the east coast, living in Schenectady, NY, Hinsdale, MA, and Arlington Heights, IL. After Wauna gave birth to Patrick while living in Seattle, they moved back to Lenox, MA where Paul and JoAnn graduated and moved on to start families of their own. Wauna, Ken, and Pat lived in Minneapolis, MN, before moving back to the Northwest and lived on a Chris Craft for many years in Port Orchard, exploring the Puget Sound. Wauna briefly worked in real estate before starting her career as a secretary for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. She was a very reliable and beloved secretary at the shipyard for 10 years before retiring in 1993. Wauna and Ken finally settled down in Bremerton, buying the original house that she grew up in. It was in this house that Wauna maintained a beautiful and extensive garden with many roses and tree variations from the east coast, and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and squirrels.
Throughout her life, Wauna loved church as well as participating in the community; she easily made friends everywhere she moved. She was competitive with sports and games, and usually won. She had a passion for animals and gardening, and especially loved talking about her family's rough collies. Wauna appreciated the small joys in life, and loved to share her knowledge and experiences. Her family and friends will remember her as a gracious loving person, and cherish the many memories of her.
Please join us in celebrating Wauna's life and attending her funeral, which is scheduled to take place on June 8th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lincoln Avenue Bible Church in Bremerton, WA with a reception to follow at 4:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 5, 2019