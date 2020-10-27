1/1
Wenceslaus "Jim" Pavlicek
Wenceslaus "Jim" Pavlicek

Silverdale, WA - It is with sadness that we announce that Jim, 81, of Silverdale, WA passed away peacefully Thursday October 22, 2020.

Jim was preceded in death by his son James and sisters Judy Kilwein and Joan Hawkins. He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 59 years, daughter Tracy Raymond, sons Jeff (Jackie) Pavlicek and Jerry (Teresa) Pavlicek, grandchildren Andrew, James, Kyle, Hannah, Matthew, John, David, Joshua, Jesse, 5 greatgrandchildren, brother Raymond Pavlicek, sister Connie Pavlicek and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was born in New Hradec, ND on February 4, 1939. He joined the Navy in 1956 and retired as a Senior Chief Missile Technician. He went on to work at NUWC Keyport where he retired in 1995 after 20 years. After retirement he stayed active in the community by volunteering for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Upland Bird program for 15 years as well as the Boy Scouts of America for 8 years.

He deeply loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Some of his other interests were being outdoors, spending time with his dogs, raising pheasants and peacocks, hunting, and being a ham radio operator.

Jim will be buried at Ivy Green Cemetery where his son James is interred. Arrangements are being handled by Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, Bremerton, Wa.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to support the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Cancer Society in his name.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
