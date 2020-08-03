Wesley Marvin Reite



Wesley Marvin Reite passed peacefully on July 18, 2020. He was born in Portal, North Dakota to Alf and Mayme Mestad Reite on November 8, 1927.



His family moved to Bremerton WA in 1940. He graduated from Bremerton High School class of 1946. He served in the US Army in Korea from 1950 to 1952. He married Edith Rahm on November 7, 1954. They had 65 years together.



He was known for his awesome upholstery at Evergreen Upholstery and Rug and at the shipyard from which he retired in 1992.



He was a handiman extra ordinaire and spent many years maintaining the Rahm family home in West Bremerton.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Merelyn Gunderson (Oscar) and brothers Wayne and Warren (Dolores).



He is survived by his wife Edith and sons David and Steve SR. Grandchildren Steve JR. and Aimee Reite Hickman (Jason) and greats Tevyn, Damon, Jameson Wesley and Elena. Also many nieces and nephews.



No service due to the coronavirus pandemic.









