William A. Whitehouse



Poulsbo, WA - William Albert Whitehouse, 80, of Poulsbo, Washington passed away August 22, 2020 from an unexpected heart attack.



Born in Steubenville, Ohio to Charles and Eula Whitehouse, Bill was the eldest of three children and grew up with his siblings, Thomas and Iris, on the family farm. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette and their two children, Mitchell (Elisa) and Deanne DeBenon (Mark), and four grandchildren, Andrew and Anna Whitehouse and Luc and Claire DeBenon.



Bill played football throughout his time at Jefferson Union High School before attending Tri-State College in Indiana where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. While still in college, Bill married Jeannette Wenckoski in 1961. He converted to Catholicism in 1975 providing a solid faith tradition and example to his children. His 40 year work career included working for Westinghouse, NEWES Torpedo Station in Keyport and The Boeing Compay. Bill and Jeannette settled in Bremerton, Washington from 1964 to 1980 then moved to Poulsbo, Washington after building their current home.



Bill's hobbies included Ham Radio, do-it-yourself car repair, forest clearing, house construction, home computers, and the construction of a Glasair experimental kit single engine aircraft.



Besides his professional and personal construction accomplishments Bill took to heart the nurturing of his family. He was a close and supportive father, husband, and good example of faith and commitment to God.



A private service for Bill will be held on August 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in Bill's name may give to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, P.O. Box 910, Tracyton, WA. 98393.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store