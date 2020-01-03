Services
Brown Funeral Directors -Fritch - Fritch
122 W. Broadway
Stinnett, TX 79083
(806) 857-0014
William Adkins
William Arthur Adkins

William Arthur Adkins

Poulsbo, WA - Bill Adkins, 87, passed away in Poulsbo, WA, December 19, 2019. He was born in Shamrock, Texas, February 5, 1932 to Willie and Nellie Adkins, the youngest of their three children. Bill graduated from Borger High School in 1949. His classmates called him "a swell guy." Two years in the Navy was followed by a degree, in 1957, from Frank Phillips College where he was a Phi Theta Kappa member. He received a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1960 from Texas Technological College. He was employed at the White Sands, NM Missile Range.

In 1964, Bill moved to Washington State for employment as an Electronics Engineer at the Keyport Naval Torpedo Station. After 30 years, he retired from Keyport in 1994.

In 1965, mutual friends introduced him to his future wife, Charmond, on the beach at Agate Passage, Suquamish, WA. They married in 1967, built a home on Agate Passage, residing there for 35 years. Bill enjoyed tinkering on various repair projects in his garage. He also made furniture and many small decorative item for the home. He had a large vegetable garden, many summers, and was proud of his corn crops. Abundant apples from four trees became cider in the fall from a press which he had made.

As Charmond's interest in Rhododendrons developed, he was always a willing partner in creating new Rhody beds, adept at moving them as the need arose. In his early 70's, they moved most of her collection (150 plants) along with fruit trees, shrubs and perennials to the Poulsbo home purchased in 2004.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Charmond, sister, Bea Lively, and nieces Regina Austin and D D Reece, in Texas. Burial will be in Borger, Texas. Memorials may be made to a local Humane Society.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
