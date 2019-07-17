|
William D. (Bill) Parker
Bremerton - William D. (Bill) Parker, longtime Bremerton resident passed away Thursday July 11th at Harrison hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday July 19 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with rosary at 10:30, funeral mass at 11 followed by a luncheon at the church hall. All family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances are welcome to attend. Memorials are appreciated to the . See full obituary at www.lewischapel.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 17, 2019