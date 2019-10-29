|
William Dean Gremmert
William Dean Gremmert passed away October 18th, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born on May 14, 1932 in Delmont, So.Dakota to Ernest and Martha Gremmert. After his family moved to Seattle, he attended Cleveland High, Seattle,WA. Studied photography at Edison Tech.Served in Naval Air Force. His most recent employment was G.I.S. specialist at Kitsap County Community Development. Retired in 1995 to spend time with family. He was a member of KMUG computer club. He was an avid photogtapher, once had his own photo studio. Also, a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship. He was preceded in death by two brothers and infant sister. He leaves behind wife, Pam, son Tom Stewart, daughter Lisa Pedrin (Dan), son Matt, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brother Gordon, sister-in-law Donna, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Sunday November 17th at 1:00p.m. at Trinity Bible Fellowship, Crosspoint Academy gym, 4012 Chico Way, Bremerton, WA 98312 with a potluck following.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019