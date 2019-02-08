|
Dr. William E. Minteer
Bainbridge Island, WA
Dr. William E. Minteer passed away peacefully at his home on December 19, 2018. Bill was born in Albert Lea, MN on December 18, 1943, the son of Lois Weber Minteer and Dr. William E. Minteer, Jr. Bill grew up on the Iron Range of Minnesota where he developed a passion for fishing and skiing and enjoyed sailing. He competed in high school track as a sprinter and was a downhill ski racer. Totally at home in the outdoors, Bill became an extraordinary gardener.
A graduate of Eveleth High School, class of 1962, Bill attended St. Cloud State University before enlisting in the Navy in 1966. He served four years as a Navy corpsman, including a tour of duty in Vietnam with the 1st Mar Div, from April '69-Mar '70. As senior corpsman with a forward Marine artillery battery, H3/11, operating outside DaNang, Bill was the recipient of the Combat Action Ribbon, the Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation with Gallantry Cross and Palm and the National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star.
Bill returned home from Vietnam determined to pursue a career in medicine. He attended the University of Texas, Austin and graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1976, the recipient of a Navy scholarship. After completing a residency in family practice at Naval Regional Medical Center, Camp Pendleton, CA in 1979, Bill was stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Hospital as a staff physician for six years. His final tour of duty with the Navy was as a member of the Department of Family Practice at Bremerton Naval Hospital. Bill served as head of the department from '88-'89 and retired as a Commander in 1990.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Bill practiced briefly with Group Health. Ultimately he fulfilled his goal of establishing his own private practice in Silverdale. He was totally committed to the wellbeing of his patients. Not only his patients, but his staff and the community at large benefitted from Bill's skills as a physician, his personal integrity and his humility. A member of the American Academy of Family Practice, Kitsap Medical Society and numerous professional organizations, Bill also served on the Professional Performance Committee at Harrison Hospital from 1998 until his retirement in 2015. Following retirement from private practice, Bill continued to see patients part time at the Manette Clinic in Bremerton.
Bill was devoted to his family. He is survived by the love of his life, Danni, and his two beloved daughters, Kristen Alicia Minteer (Dave Pearce) and Amy Melissa Minteer (Ken Clair). Kingston and Pax Wright, sons of Amy, were adored by their Opa. Bill was a gentle man and a gentleman. His family will miss the warmth of his smile and humor, quiet strength and unconditional love. His presence, courage and spirit will continue to be felt and inspire those who knew and loved him.
In addition to immediate family, Bill is survived by his brother, Dr. John F. Minteer (Stephanie) and his sister, Julie Minteer Staver (Bill Pepelnjak).
A memorial celebration to honor Bill's life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Bainbridge Island on Sunday, March 17th at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the , or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 8, 2019