William George Clarke, Jr.
May 28, 1935 - October 21, 2020
Bill Clarke was born on May 28, 1935 and passed of natural causes on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lynn, and his six children, Stephen, Alan, Bob, Susan, and Bruce and Gregg, together with 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Starting his education at the University of Pennsylvania, Bill received his degree in pharmacy from the University of Washington in 1959. He was a lifelong Husky Fan, proudly wearing the purple and gold on a daily basis.
Always lively, Bill found ways to keep his mind and body active throughout his life. At 50 Sensei Bill Clarke earned a 5th Degree Black Belt in Butokukan Karate. He served on the Bremerton Chamber of Commerce, was President of the local Cancer Society
and devoted countless hours of service to numerous community organizations. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Bill was a devoted and loving Father. Bill loved toys and competitive gaming and had a game cabinet with virtually every popular game available. There were black lights, blackboard walls and multi-colored cupboards in the kitchen. In the garage was a complete soda fountain he had accepted as payment in kind. He nurtured "Family Time" into a strong tradition of skilled gaming around the dining room and coffee tables of the Clarke home, playing various strategy, board and card games with his kids. The Family Time tradition has been carried on through 3 generations and is still going strong. Bill was known to be a warm and friendly person and all friends of his kids were welcome in the Clarke home. During the summer it was common to find five or more kids at a time spending the night in sleeping bags under the grapevines or in a large tent set up in the back yard.
Following service in the U.S. Naval Reserves, Bill opened the Apothecary Shoppe and later the Pill Box pharmacy in the Perry Avenue Mall. Bill Clarke was a pioneer in the County in acceptance of people of all races. People were people to Bill. Later he opened Clarke's Rx on Pacific Avenue in Bremerton. As a pharmacist, Bill was always trying to make people smile. He regularly wore Looney Tunes and Disney ties to add a bit of cheer to his practice. He was beloved by both his patrons and his staff. Bill had a heart of gold and was a softie to help people who were struggling. He routinely received items in lieu of money as a form of payment. Items throughout the years included pinball and pachinko machines, minibikes, a jade tree, slot machines, and even an old school bus. Upon the sale of his pharmacy in Bremerton, Bill became managing pharmacist at Safeway in East Bremerton. In his final professional years, he served as the pharmacist for Peninsula Community Health Services where he provided care for those in need in both Kitsap and Grays Harbor counties, with regular trips to Aberdeen each month.
In lieu of flowers, the Family invites donations to the American Diabetes Association
.