- - William "Bill" Gillingham, age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a brief illness. The youngest of seven children born to Harvey and Catherine Gillingham, in Galvin, WA, Bill grew up to marry Patricia (Hyde) Gillingham and together they had six children and eleven grandchildren during their 68-year marriage. Bill had a 22-year career in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars, retiring as lieutenant colonel. He later worked for Prudential Insurance Company before retiring to a beach home he and Pat built in Suquamish, WA. A funeral mass was held in Seattle on August 19th. Remembrances can be made to the Robert J. Gillingham, S.J. Scholarship at Gonzaga University in Bill's name - 502 E. Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99258. Please read his full obituary at www.legacy.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 20, 2019
