Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Silverdale United Methodist Church
William James (Bill) Seelow


1931 - 2019
William James (Bill) Seelow Obituary
William (Bill) James Seelow

Bremerton - William (Bill) James Seelow, 88, passed away 5/12/2019 in Bremerton, WA.

Born to Arthur & Anna Seelow 3/26/1931 in Nekoosa WI, and grew up in Beloit WI. Bill was a lifelong servant of his church, country, & community. A USAF Korean War Veteran. During service to his country he was stationed in Saudi Arabia, and traveled worldwide until his tour ended in 1955. Bill met and married Imogene Greemon in Greenville, SC 1955. They raised 4 children and 1 grandchild; Donald, David, Karen, Dale & Ean. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren. Bill was a local business owner, charter member of Silverdale Lions Club & Silverdale Chamber of Commerce. Founding member of annual Silverdale Whaling Days festival, Committee member annual Silverdale Christmas Tree Lighting. In recent years Bill's greatest joy was being of service to his church - Silverdale United Methodist.

Memorial Service Silverdale United Methodist Church 6/1/19 2pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019
