|
|
William John Brown
Bremerton - William John Brown (Bill) of Bremerton peacefully passed away at his residence March 28, 2019. Bill was born September 27, 1944 in Bellevue, Pennsylvania to the late Amos and Helen (Armour) Brown. Bill grew up in the Olympic View Community, Silverdale and graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1962. He retired from the Washington Veteran's Home (Retsil) Port Orchard, WA. Bill enjoyed gardening especially growing dahlias and hook rug making. One of his favorite rugs was displayed at the Kitsap County Courthouse for many years. He is survived by his brother Robert Brown of Naselle and sisters Linda Ringstad of Poulsbo, Heather Gingrey of Silverdale and several nieces and nephews. His brother David Brown and sister Maureen Dawson have preceded him in death. At his request a private graveside service was held in Acme Washington at the Saxon Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and always remembered as a dear friend to many.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 11, 2019