William K. Morris
Nordland - Bill, 85, died 4/26/2019, in Seattle. He was born in Firth, ID and grew up in Shelley. He married Ivy Adams in Layton, UT in 1956. He served the government faithfully until he retired in 1989. He is survived by his wife & son, Michael who serves in the Navy and his wife, Amy. Also by his brothers Gene and Kenneth, and their families. Graveside services: Sound View Cemetery in Nordland 4/7 at 4PM. Flowers can be sent to Kosec Funeral Home in Port Townsend.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 2, 2019