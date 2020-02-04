|
William "Bill" Kamps
Port Orchard - William "Bill" Kamps, 78, Port Orchard WA, passed away unexpectedly on January 27th at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor WA, with his wife Trish at his side. He had been recovering at home from open heart surgery on January 9th at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma WA. A memorial mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Port Orchard WA, on Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00 AM. Inurnment of Bill's cremated remains will be with his parents at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque IA at a later date. Should you wish a remembrance to honor Bill, please consider St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave SE, Port Orchard WA 98366, or the Kitsap Humane Society www.kitsap-humane.org. Please read Bill's online memorial at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020