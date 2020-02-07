Resources
More Obituaries for William Moloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Moloney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Moloney Obituary
William N. Moloney

Born: June 25, 1936

Died: Jan. 29, 2020

Bill was born and raised by a single mother, Emily Ames, in a small rural Michigan town. Hudson High school; US Marine Corps; University of Michigan; Partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, Seattle and predecessor firms.

Father of Dan, Catherine and Anne; father in law of Ron Kennedy and Ann Petre; grandfather of Alyse Kwant (Sam), Ryan Kennedy and Will and Eliza Moloney; loving companion of Mary L. Bullitt and her grandchildren Madeline and Cedar Hassmiller.

Thank you and goodbye to all the people who have been kind, patriotic and compassionate over the years.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -