|
|
William N. Moloney
Born: June 25, 1936
Died: Jan. 29, 2020
Bill was born and raised by a single mother, Emily Ames, in a small rural Michigan town. Hudson High school; US Marine Corps; University of Michigan; Partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, Seattle and predecessor firms.
Father of Dan, Catherine and Anne; father in law of Ron Kennedy and Ann Petre; grandfather of Alyse Kwant (Sam), Ryan Kennedy and Will and Eliza Moloney; loving companion of Mary L. Bullitt and her grandchildren Madeline and Cedar Hassmiller.
Thank you and goodbye to all the people who have been kind, patriotic and compassionate over the years.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020