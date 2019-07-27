Resources
More Obituaries for William Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Nicholas Allen


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Nicholas Allen Obituary
William Nicholas Allen

Poulsbo - William Allen passed away at home in Poulsbo with his wife, daughter and grandson at his side on July 13, 2019 at the age of 69. Bill had battled cancer for over 18 months. He was born October 5, 1949 in Redding, California the first child of Robert Joseph Allen and Eleanor Matilda Tolsdorf Allen. Bill was raised in Medford Oregon and graduated from Medford High School in 1967. He served the US Navy in Albuquerque New Mexico as an aviation mechanic. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1977 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Then he built a career at the Naval Underwater Warfare Center, in Keyport Washington as an electrical engineer testing submarine torpedoes. He retired January 2008.

Bill enjoyed fishing, restoring automobiles and cooking. He was a proud father and grandfather.

Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth Rector Allen, his mother Eleanor Tolsdorf Allen, his daughter Patricia Allen Almerez (Arthur), his brother James Jay Allen (Megan), his sister Carol Allen Hutley (David), his grandson Logan Almerez, his step-daughters Amy Watson and Heather Watson and his step son David Watson.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for family. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.