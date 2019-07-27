|
|
William Nicholas Allen
Poulsbo - William Allen passed away at home in Poulsbo with his wife, daughter and grandson at his side on July 13, 2019 at the age of 69. Bill had battled cancer for over 18 months. He was born October 5, 1949 in Redding, California the first child of Robert Joseph Allen and Eleanor Matilda Tolsdorf Allen. Bill was raised in Medford Oregon and graduated from Medford High School in 1967. He served the US Navy in Albuquerque New Mexico as an aviation mechanic. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1977 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Then he built a career at the Naval Underwater Warfare Center, in Keyport Washington as an electrical engineer testing submarine torpedoes. He retired January 2008.
Bill enjoyed fishing, restoring automobiles and cooking. He was a proud father and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his wife Elizabeth Rector Allen, his mother Eleanor Tolsdorf Allen, his daughter Patricia Allen Almerez (Arthur), his brother James Jay Allen (Megan), his sister Carol Allen Hutley (David), his grandson Logan Almerez, his step-daughters Amy Watson and Heather Watson and his step son David Watson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date for family. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 27, 2019