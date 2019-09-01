|
|
William Peter Chrey
Port Orchard - William Peter Chrey passed away on July 22nd in Port Orchard, Washington. Born to George and Jean Chrey on February 17th, 1953, William grew up on Rocky Point in Bremerton, Washington. He was the second of four siblings, older sister Carol and younger brothers James and Bryan. Growing up, William was always active in sports, and loved playing with his childhood friends on Rocky Point. In his school years, he excelled at basketball and football. William was also musically and intellectually gifted and graduated a year early from Bremerton West High. He went on to play the Saxophone at Olympic College with the Jazz Band, which led him to a professional career as a saxophonist in Las Vegas. Upon his return from Vegas, William began practicing Transcendental Meditation and eventually became a teacher himself and even spent time in Switzerland studying. He was also accepted into Cornish College of Fine Arts in Seattle, Washington where he earned two musical degrees. In 1976, William opened a jewelry store downtown Bremerton called Bangles. Three years later, he relocated to 4th and Pacific with his brothers James and Bryan and renamed the store Chrey's Fine Jewelry, where it is still owned and operated by the brothers. William will always be remembered fondly as a savant musician with a limitless talent that fueled his intellect and whim. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Jean Chrey, and older sister Carol. He is survived by his son, Joel Chrey, brothers James and Bryan Chrey, and nephews Cenny Preston and Tucker Chrey. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8th at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, WA at 11am with refreshments served after. The reception celebration of life will follow at Jimmy Chrey's house at 3168 East Rocky Drive NW in Bremerton at the end of Rocky Point. All are welcome. Don't worry! We'll have the Seahawks game on. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 1, 2019