William (Bill) Randolph Fletcher
Bremerton, WA
William (Bill) Randolph Fletcher passed from this world on March 8, 2019. He leaves behind his beautiful loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette Colleen Fletcher; four children, Sheila Wiatr, Roxanne Melinat, Rochelle Kennedy, and only son Bill Fletcher, Jr. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was born and raised in Bremerton, Washington, son of William Robert Fletcher and Margurite Irene (McDermott) Fletcher. William graduated from Bremerton High School and attended college in Glendale, California. He then went on to serve in the Air Force from 1952-1956, a veteran of the Korean War. Afterwards he worked for Boeing Aircraft for 10 years, then for the FAA as a quality control inspector for the remainder of his career. William's passion was flying, having earned his pilot's license at a young age. He was happiest when he was in the air. He was a member of the Elks, the Lions Club and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Interment will be at Tahoma Veterans Cemetery, A Celebration of Life will be held in Bremerton. May he rest in peace.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 23, 2019