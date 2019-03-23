Resources
More Obituaries for William Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Randolph (Bill) Fletcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Randolph (Bill) Fletcher Obituary
William (Bill) Randolph Fletcher

Bremerton, WA

William (Bill) Randolph Fletcher passed from this world on March 8, 2019. He leaves behind his beautiful loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette Colleen Fletcher; four children, Sheila Wiatr, Roxanne Melinat, Rochelle Kennedy, and only son Bill Fletcher, Jr. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was born and raised in Bremerton, Washington, son of William Robert Fletcher and Margurite Irene (McDermott) Fletcher. William graduated from Bremerton High School and attended college in Glendale, California. He then went on to serve in the Air Force from 1952-1956, a veteran of the Korean War. Afterwards he worked for Boeing Aircraft for 10 years, then for the FAA as a quality control inspector for the remainder of his career. William's passion was flying, having earned his pilot's license at a young age. He was happiest when he was in the air. He was a member of the Elks, the Lions Club and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Interment will be at Tahoma Veterans Cemetery, A Celebration of Life will be held in Bremerton. May he rest in peace.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.