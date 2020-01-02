|
William (Bill) Richard Fahlsing
1/28/1931 - 12/25/2019 - Born in Chicago, IL to William Henry Fahlsing and Eleanor (Off) Fahlsing. Served in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1957, with the help of the GI Bill, graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in accounting. Started his lifelong career as a CPA with Arthur Anderson, then opened his private accounting business, Bill Fahlsing, CPA, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2017. In addition to enjoying cycling, golf, bridge and travel, Bill was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. Although it took more than 85 of his 88+ years, Bill lived to see his beloved Cubbies win the 2016 World Series.
Bill is survived by Jan, his loving wife of 36 years, son Eric (Nancy), daughter Betsy (Sean) McCarthy, son Mark (Jennifer), daughter Julie (Isaac) Shaver, sisters Joyce Henrickson and Christine Johnson, and seven grandchildren.
Bill's wishes were that his ashes be scattered in Puget Sound. The family will schedule a memorial on a Seattle-Bainbridge Island ferry crossing, date and time TBD. If you would like to be updated regarding the memorial, please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice. You may also sign Bill's guestbook at www.legacy.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020