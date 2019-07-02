|
William (Willie) Thomas Johnson passed away on May 27th at Retsil after a long debilitating illness. Will was born Feb 16th, 1940 to Mary Mastrolia and William Thomas Johnson in Boston, Massachusetts. He will be joining his mother Mary, his father William, his brother Tommy Mastrolia and his aunt Edith Myers.
He leaves behind his daughter Jennifer Johnson, his 2 sisters Barbara Landis of Shell Beach, California, his sister Patricia Roxbrough of Pismo Beach, California. His close loved ones Sherri Jones, Shea Huntington, Shonda Trent, Shelly McKibbin, Lavin and Kenedi Rogers all of Bremerton and Port Orchard area.
Some of Will's greatest joys were encountered at Long Acres race track and then later Emerald Downs. From an early age Will had a love for horses and was a horse walker at Suffix Downs. He came to know the horses, the jockeys, and the trainers. In his later years he owned and raced at Emerald Downs and became a breeder of thoroughbreds for a short while.
Will served in the army right after high school and was stationed in Panama, he served as heavy weight boxing champion while in the army. After the army he returned to California and earned a masters in Communication.
Will authored the book, Soldier for the Mafia which highlighted his years of growing up in East Boston.
Will was a big fan of the NY Yankees and loved to watch all sports, of course he always had a small wager on them. He enjoyed helping people and had a huge heart. If you had a friend in Will you had a friend for life. He had a great sense of humor and used it often. He always had a joke to tell.
You will be missed Will Johnson!
Celebration of Life after 1 p.m. mass at Retsil Chapel on Wednesday, July 3.
Donations may be made to the in honor of William T. Johnson, Woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 2, 2019