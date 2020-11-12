William W. Rumbold, Jr.
Bremerton - William W. Rumbold Jr., 80, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. William, known as Bill, was born January 24, 1940 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to William and Louise Rumbold. He graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1957, in his home town, and from the Pennsylvania State University in 1962 with a BS in Petroleum & Natural Gas Engineering. Following graduation, he worked briefly for Texaco Oil Co. on the off-shore rigs of Louisiana before joining the U S Navy and the Civil Engineer Corps.
July 1963, he married his sweet heart, Lynne Lafferty, of Merion, PA. Together for 57 years they raised their two daughters, Donna Rumbold of Lisbon, Portugal and Jennifer Rumbold, married to Alex Mezynski, of Centreville Virginia. They have two granddaughters, Madeline and Abigail.
Bill's 26 years in the Navy with the Navy Civil Engineer Corps took him around the US and the world. From Washington DC to El Toro, CA to Vietnam, a Master's Degree at the Univ of Michigan in Civil Engineering/Construction Management, thus began his career. Two years spent exploring South Korea before joining NMCB-5 (Seabee) in Port Hueneme, CA where he deployed to Okinawa, Thailand and more of the Far East. 1974 brought him to Bangor, WA to aid in the base expansion for the Trident submarines. Following Bangor found him in Wash DC developing the Trident base expansion at Kings Bay, GA. Then on to Naples, Italy to traverse Europe. Then back to the Washington Navy Yard. His last tour followed on in DC as the Director of the Naval Petroleum and Oil Shale Reserves Program at the Dept of Energy. He retired in 1988 with the rank of Captain and had attained the Legion of Merit citation.
He began working for Sverdrup Corporation as project manager for a contract with the State Dept for designing embassies primarily in Istanbul, Turkey and Cairo, Egypt. He worked for them for seven years in Arlington, VA and Costa Mesa, CA.
Upon his return to Bremerton in 1995 he volunteered for the Kitsap Credit Union serving on the Supervisory Committee the first year and then on the Board of Directors. He served about 19 years, seeing the expansion of the CU into their new main offices and other buildings. He also volunteered with the Master Gardener's program of WSU for many years, sitting clinics for the public. He joined the Bremerton Yacht Club serving on their Executive Board and then as Commodore of the Club. He enjoyed cruising on their yacht, SunDance, with his wife, making 3 trips to Alaska and numerous cruises into northern BC waters. He also enjoyed skiing, wood working (cabinetry), gardening and travel.
Burial will be at Tahoma National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A remembrance, if desired, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
