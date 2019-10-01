|
Wilma Ruble (Rambo)
Lynden - Wilma Faye Ruble (Rambo) of Lynden, passed away September 25, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born in Hoquiam, Washington on December 13, 1922 and grew up in Rochester, Washington, graduating from Rochester High School in 1941. Wilma was a "Rosie the Riveter" working at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard during World War II. Following the war she was a full-time wife and mother until returning to work in 1965 at the Silverdale branch of the United States Postal Service until retirement in 1985. Wilma served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and 4-H leader teaching girls how to sew.
Wilma married Jack Ruble, also of Rochester in October 1941. They had two sons, William (Connie) of Covington, Tennessee and Michael (Vickie) of Lynden, WA. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Jack, sister Roberta Backland, brother Richard Rambo and parents Roy and Verness Rambo. In addition to her two sons, Wilma is survived by 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Burial will be at the Forest Grove Cemetery in Tenino, WA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 1pm at Grace Baptist Fellowship in Lynden, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 1, 2019