Services
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA 98264
(360) 354-4428
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Ruble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma (Rambo) Ruble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma (Rambo) Ruble Obituary
Wilma Ruble (Rambo)

Lynden - Wilma Faye Ruble (Rambo) of Lynden, passed away September 25, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born in Hoquiam, Washington on December 13, 1922 and grew up in Rochester, Washington, graduating from Rochester High School in 1941. Wilma was a "Rosie the Riveter" working at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard during World War II. Following the war she was a full-time wife and mother until returning to work in 1965 at the Silverdale branch of the United States Postal Service until retirement in 1985. Wilma served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and 4-H leader teaching girls how to sew.

Wilma married Jack Ruble, also of Rochester in October 1941. They had two sons, William (Connie) of Covington, Tennessee and Michael (Vickie) of Lynden, WA. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Jack, sister Roberta Backland, brother Richard Rambo and parents Roy and Verness Rambo. In addition to her two sons, Wilma is survived by 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Burial will be at the Forest Grove Cemetery in Tenino, WA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 1pm at Grace Baptist Fellowship in Lynden, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now