Yoko Melson
Southworth, WA
Mar. 9, 1954 - MAr. 8, 2019
Yoko Melson passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at home in Southworth, Washington, with family by her side. Yoko was born on March 9, 1954 in Kuga-cho, Yamaguchi-ken, Japan, the daughter of Keisyoku and Miyoko Kaneko, the fourth of their five children. She attended schools in Kuga-cho and graduated from high school in 1972. She went on to a specialized English language course after graduation. Her training there contributed to her bilingual ability and enabled her to begin work at Iwakuni US Marine Corps Air Station as an Autovon operator, handling international phone calls for the US military. She later used her bilingual ability in the United States while working as a tour guide and interpreter in the Greater Seattle area.
In early 1974 while working at the air base in Iwakuni, she met her future husband, Eugene Randall (Gene) Melson Jr., who was serving as an enlisted man in the US Navy at the time. They were united in marriage on November 10, 1978 in Bremerton, WA. The couple made their first home in Bremerton, then in 1980 moved to the Port Orchard area, where they have lived ever since. She was naturalized as a US citizen in December, 1983.
Yoko became well-known in the Seattle Japanese tour guide industry due to her excellent command of English, her wide experience in technical interpretation for Japanese managers visiting the Boeing Co., Microsoft, Weyerhaeuser Co., Costco and other Seattle multinational companies, and her superior service to her clients, who were often the owners and CEOs of Japanese corporations. She was known as "Seattle Yoko" and was often specifically requested by that name.
Yoko's first love and complete devotion was to her family. She was an expert and consummate cook, capable of taking traditional Japanese recipes as well as American dishes and improving upon them with her own original touches. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and "cooking up a storm" for her children and grandchildren.
Yoko is survived by her husband Gene of the family home; two children and their progeny: Elizabeth Melson Borgen (Casey) of West Seattle, WA; and Philip Randall Melson (Alyse) of Shoreline, WA. Two grandchildren: Margaret Miyoko (Maggie) Borgen and Theodore Randall (Theo) Borgen of West Seattle, WA; four siblings and their spouses: elder brother Keisyoku Kaneko, and sisters Kihime Hiroshiro, Tamako Gondo, and Toyoko Okada, all of Japan. Yoko was predeceased by her father and mother.
A celebration of Yoko's life will be held in Port Orchard, WA, with scattering of her ashes on Puget Sound and interment of her ashes in Port Orchard, WA. Arrangements are being handled by Lewis Funeral Chapel (www.lewischapel.com). Condolences to the family or memorials in Yoko's name are welcome and can be sent c/o Lewis Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312. Suggested memorials: (); Hospice Without Borders (www.hospicewithoutborders.com).
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 15, 2019