Yvonne Evjen, 87, of Bainbridge Island, WA, passed away on October 28, 2019. Yvonne was born on December 3, 1931 in Seattle. She married George B. Evjen on June 23, 1956 on Bainbridge Island. She was a member of St Olaf Catholic Church.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Diana Evjen. Yvonne's memory will live on with her husband of 63 years, George; son, Kenneth; and sister, Millie Heeney.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at 1:00pm at The Stone Chapel in Poulsbo. Interment will take place at Port Blakely Cemetery on Bainbridge Island. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019