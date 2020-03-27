|
Yvonne Johnson Weir
December 29, 1931 - March 12, 2020
Yvonne passed away peacefully and in the presence of loved ones, while under Hospice care at her home in Silverdale, Washington.
Yvonne was born to Rose and Walter Johnson of Port Townsend, WA on December 29, 1931. She was the granddaughter of Nanny and Robert Johnson whom were among the original Norwegian homesteaders to Marrowstone Island, WA.
Yvonne is survived by Frank Weir, her husband of 63 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Lynn Weir (Robert Otsea) of Seattle, Jill Weir (Wayne Tripp) of Port Orchard, Gail Weir (Joseph Lesser) of Bremerton, daughter-in-law, Cheryl Weir, of Quilcene, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sister, Joeen Priest, of Port Townsend. Yvonne was preceded in death by her son, Michael Weir, in 2013.
In addition to being a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Yvonne attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon before being hired to work as a stenographer for the FBI. While raising her four children she worked in various school districts prior to owning "Your Bookstore" in Silverdale during the 1980's. She delighted in being an avid collector of items ranging from books and bookmarks to antiques and thimbles, always sharing her enthusiasm with family and friends. Yvonne loved reading, knitting and dogs. She belonged to a number of book clubs including one for 40 years and another for 17. Yvonne had a lifelong passion for family history and traveled to different parts of the country with Frank to conduct genealogical research. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Silent University of Lifelong Learners.
Yvonne was a dear soul and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held this coming summer at the Port Townsend residence of Lynn Weir.
Tuell-McKee of Bremerton is handling arrangements.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020